Dar Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To SCO Cooperation In Trade, Transport, Connectivity
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday reiterated Pakistan's constructive engagement within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), emphasizing the importance of mutually beneficial collaboration—particularly in the areas of bilateral trade, transport, and regional connectivity.
The deputy prime minister was talking to Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Nurlan Yermekbayev, who is on an official visit to Pakistan.
The deputy PM congratulated Mr.Yermekbayev on the commencement of his responsibilities as the new Secretary General of the SCO. He assured him of Pakistan’s full support for the SCO Secretariat.
The deputy PM underlined Pakistan’s close historical ties with SCO member states and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to uphold the Shanghai spirit.
He appreciated the potential of SCO as a forum for promoting regional peace and security as well as a tool to achieve enhanced economic development within the region.
In this context, the deputy PM reiterated Pakistan’s constructive involvement for mutually beneficial cooperation within the SCO mechanisms, especially in the areas of bilateral trade, transport and connectivity.
The Secretary General Yermekbayev, thanked Pakistan for the hospitality and appreciated Pakistan’s active engagement in SCO activities.
He lauded Pakistan’s successful hosting of the Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member States (SCO CHG) in Islamabad in October 2024.
Both dignitaries had a useful exchange of views on SCO priorities. They deliberated on ways and means for advancing cooperation under SCO in the areas of transportation and logistics, energy security, food security, health, e-commerce and green economy.
The SCO is a ten-member intergovernmental trans-regional organization established on 15 June 2001. Pakistan became an SCO Observer in 2005 and acquired full membership in June 2017. Pakistan advocates regional peace, stability and socio-economic development at the SCO platform.
