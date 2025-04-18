Open Menu

Dar Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To SCO Cooperation In Trade, Transport, Connectivity

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to SCO cooperation in trade, transport, connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday reiterated Pakistan's constructive engagement within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), emphasizing the importance of mutually beneficial collaboration—particularly in the areas of bilateral trade, transport, and regional connectivity.

The deputy prime minister was talking to Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Nurlan Yermekbayev, who is on an official visit to Pakistan.

The deputy PM congratulated Mr.Yermekbayev on the commencement of his responsibilities as the new Secretary General of the SCO. He assured him of Pakistan’s full support for the SCO Secretariat.

The deputy PM underlined Pakistan’s close historical ties with SCO member states and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to uphold the Shanghai spirit.

He appreciated the potential of SCO as a forum for promoting regional peace and security as well as a tool to achieve enhanced economic development within the region.

In this context, the deputy PM reiterated Pakistan’s constructive involvement for mutually beneficial cooperation within the SCO mechanisms, especially in the areas of bilateral trade, transport and connectivity.

The Secretary General Yermekbayev, thanked Pakistan for the hospitality and appreciated Pakistan’s active engagement in SCO activities.

He lauded Pakistan’s successful hosting of the Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member States (SCO CHG) in Islamabad in October 2024.

Both dignitaries had a useful exchange of views on SCO priorities. They deliberated on ways and means for advancing cooperation under SCO in the areas of transportation and logistics, energy security, food security, health, e-commerce and green economy.

The SCO is a ten-member intergovernmental trans-regional organization established on 15 June 2001. Pakistan became an SCO Observer in 2005 and acquired full membership in June 2017. Pakistan advocates regional peace, stability and socio-economic development at the SCO platform.

Recent Stories

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

24 minutes ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

31 minutes ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

52 minutes ago
 Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

5 hours ago
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

13 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

13 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

14 hours ago
 KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

14 hours ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan