Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

Deputy PM and FM Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan discuss regional development in telephonic conversation

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a call from Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday.

They expressed satisfaction at the current status of bilateral relations and discussed the regional developments.

Ishaq Dar briefed the Saudi Foreign Minister on decisions taken by National Security Committee in the wake of unilateral measures announced by India.

He rejected India's baseless allegations, and cautioned against further escalatory moves.

The Deputy Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to respond firmly to any aggression.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations and coordination on the evolving regional situation.