Dar Reaffirms Pakistan’s Resolve To Respond Firmly To Indian Aggression
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2025 | 03:57 PM
Deputy PM and FM Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan discuss regional development in telephonic conversation
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a call from Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday.
They expressed satisfaction at the current status of bilateral relations and discussed the regional developments.
Ishaq Dar briefed the Saudi Foreign Minister on decisions taken by National Security Committee in the wake of unilateral measures announced by India.
He rejected India's baseless allegations, and cautioned against further escalatory moves.
The Deputy Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to respond firmly to any aggression.
The two sides agreed to continue consultations and coordination on the evolving regional situation.
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression9 seconds ago
-
Six booked for power theft8 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui slams India as 'Slaughterhouse' for Minorities8 minutes ago
-
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM15 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding minorities' rights: Arora18 minutes ago
-
Over 175 Kashmiri youth arrested during ongoing crackdown in IIOJK’ s Islamabad28 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman denounces India’s unilateral suspension of Indus water treaty38 minutes ago
-
Annual prize distribution ceremony held at DPS48 minutes ago
-
2.8 magnitude tremor jolts Zhob, adjacent areas58 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG warns of sudden temperature rise, calls for forestation efforts to mitigate climate impacts58 minutes ago
-
Islamabad under grip of gusty winds, met office advises precautions58 minutes ago