Open Menu

Dar Receives Congratulatory Messages From World FMs

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Dar receives congratulatory messages from world FMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has received congratulatory messages from his counterparts of various countries on assuming his office.

Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky, congratulating Ishaq Dar on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said Czechia and Pakistan had long enjoyed friendly and constructive relations.

Foreign Minister of Maldives Moosa Zameer also extended congratulations saying he was confident that the bilateral relations will continue to grow stronger under his leadership.

Likewise Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba congratulating Ishaq Dar on his appointment as Pakistan's 39th Foreign Minister wished him every success in his most responsible mission. "I look forward to expanding mutually beneficial bilateral and international cooperation between Ukraine and Pakistan", he added.

FM Dar in his post on X (formerly twitter) thanked the Czech FM Jan Lipavsky for his warm congratulatory message. "I look forward to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Czechia for our mutual benefit," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ukraine Twitter Ishaq Dar Czech Republic Maldives Post From

Recent Stories

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

43 minutes ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

13 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

13 hours ago
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

13 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

13 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

13 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

13 hours ago
 Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bi ..

Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid

13 hours ago
 Woman injured in cylinder blast

Woman injured in cylinder blast

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan