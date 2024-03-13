Dar Receives Congratulatory Messages From World FMs
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has received congratulatory messages from his counterparts of various countries on assuming his office.
Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky, congratulating Ishaq Dar on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said Czechia and Pakistan had long enjoyed friendly and constructive relations.
Foreign Minister of Maldives Moosa Zameer also extended congratulations saying he was confident that the bilateral relations will continue to grow stronger under his leadership.
Likewise Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba congratulating Ishaq Dar on his appointment as Pakistan's 39th Foreign Minister wished him every success in his most responsible mission. "I look forward to expanding mutually beneficial bilateral and international cooperation between Ukraine and Pakistan", he added.
FM Dar in his post on X (formerly twitter) thanked the Czech FM Jan Lipavsky for his warm congratulatory message. "I look forward to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Czechia for our mutual benefit," he said.
Recent Stories
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Well-stocked, subsidize rate eatables available at countrywide USC stores5 minutes ago
-
Makkah gears up for Ramadan with robust healthcare measures5 minutes ago
-
Nine shopkeepers held, 17 booked for profiteering5 minutes ago
-
Action against illegal constructions26 minutes ago
-
PM visits Asfandyar Wali's residence to condole over his wife's demise36 minutes ago
-
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU43 minutes ago
-
Parents' awareness helpful to control harmful effects of e-cigarettes, vape pens use among youngster ..45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy calls on Vietnam President46 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 451 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 171 hour ago
-
Eight injured in fire cum roof collapse incident2 hours ago
-
Police foils underage marriage2 hours ago
-
Man gunned down2 hours ago