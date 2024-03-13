Open Menu

Dar Receives Congratulatory Messages From World FMs

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Dar receives congratulatory messages from world FMs

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has received congratulatory messages from his counterparts of various countries on assuming his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has received congratulatory messages from his counterparts of various countries on assuming his office.

Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky, congratulating Ishaq Dar on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said Czechia and Pakistan had long enjoyed friendly and constructive relations.

Foreign Minister of Maldives Moosa Zameer also extended congratulations saying he was confident that the bilateral relations will continue to grow stronger under his leadership.

Responding to his congratulatory message, Foreign Minister Dar posted on X expressed his gratitude to Moosa Zameer and said that he looked forward to working closely with him to promote cooperation between Pakistan and Maldives.

Likewise Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba congratulating Ishaq Dar on his appointment as Pakistan's 39th Foreign Minister wished him every success in his most responsible mission.

"I look forward to expanding mutually beneficial bilateral and international cooperation between Ukraine and Pakistan", he added.

Reciprocating to his post, FM Ishaq Dar said Pakistan valued its ties with Ukraine. “Look forward to working with you to further solidify Pakistan-Ukraine relations for the benefit of our people and for strengthening our cooperation at int’l fora!,” the foreign minister posted on X.

FM Dar in his post on X (formerly twitter) thanked the Czech FM Jan Lipavsky for his warm congratulatory message. "I look forward to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Czechia for our mutual benefit," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ukraine Twitter Ishaq Dar Czech Republic Maldives Post From

Recent Stories

Adidas reports first loss in 30 years on Kanye fal ..

Adidas reports first loss in 30 years on Kanye fallout

34 seconds ago
 Global development rebounds post-Covid, leaving po ..

Global development rebounds post-Covid, leaving poor countries behind, says UN

7 seconds ago
 Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' ..

Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US

37 seconds ago
 CS reviews measures to provide relief to people du ..

CS reviews measures to provide relief to people during Ramazan

10 seconds ago
 Weapon smuggling attempt foiled, weapons recovered

Weapon smuggling attempt foiled, weapons recovered

14 minutes ago
 Bilawal greets nation on Punjab Culture Day

Bilawal greets nation on Punjab Culture Day

14 minutes ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms t ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms to ensure timely implementation ..

28 minutes ago
 Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mo ..

Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi visits FIA HQs

28 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy p ..

Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy projects

38 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad

Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad

29 minutes ago
 PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annu ..

PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annually

29 minutes ago
 NA allows use of its hall for Senate by-election

NA allows use of its hall for Senate by-election

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan