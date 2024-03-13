Dar receives congratulatory messages from world FMs

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has received congratulatory messages from his counterparts of various countries on assuming his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has received congratulatory messages from his counterparts of various countries on assuming his office.

Foreign Minister of Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky, congratulating Ishaq Dar on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said Czechia and Pakistan had long enjoyed friendly and constructive relations.

Foreign Minister of Maldives Moosa Zameer also extended congratulations saying he was confident that the bilateral relations will continue to grow stronger under his leadership.

Responding to his congratulatory message, Foreign Minister Dar posted on X expressed his gratitude to Moosa Zameer and said that he looked forward to working closely with him to promote cooperation between Pakistan and Maldives.

Likewise Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba congratulating Ishaq Dar on his appointment as Pakistan's 39th Foreign Minister wished him every success in his most responsible mission.

"I look forward to expanding mutually beneficial bilateral and international cooperation between Ukraine and Pakistan", he added.

Reciprocating to his post, FM Ishaq Dar said Pakistan valued its ties with Ukraine. “Look forward to working with you to further solidify Pakistan-Ukraine relations for the benefit of our people and for strengthening our cooperation at int’l fora!,” the foreign minister posted on X.

FM Dar in his post on X (formerly twitter) thanked the Czech FM Jan Lipavsky for his warm congratulatory message. "I look forward to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Czechia for our mutual benefit," he said.