Dar records condolence on human, material losses in deadly earthquake in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited Turkish Embassy and offered and recorded his heartfelt condolence and sympathies in the condolence book on human and material losses in the deadly earthquake in Turkiye.

Finance Ministry tweeted, Dar shared the resolve of the government and its people to stand with their Turkish brothers and sisters during these testing times.