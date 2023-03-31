UrduPoint.com

Dar Refutes Reuters Report On China's $2 Billion Loan To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday strongly refuted a recent Reuters report that China did not disburse $2 billion to Pakistan on March 23, calling the report baseless and speculative.

Responding to Senator Mian Raza Rabbani's concerns over this report, the minister said that China had always offered Pakistan unwavering support on all issues of core national interest.

He said, "It's extremely shocking that the finance ministry officials are unaware of this recently published report.""The report is baseless and speculative," he stated.

