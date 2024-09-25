Open Menu

Dar Reviews Progress On Transfer Of OGDCL Shares To Sovereign Wealth Fund

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Dar reviews progress on transfer of OGDCL shares to Sovereign Wealth Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Transfer of OGDCL Shares with the Privatization Commission.

The committee discussed the transfer of Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) shares to the Sovereign Wealth Fund and measures for early operationalization of the Fund.

The Deputy PM emphasized that the Advisory Committee envisaged under the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund Act 2023, would consist of leading experts in finance, economics or other relevant fields to achieve the objectives under the Act.

Minister for Economic Affairs Division (EAD), the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and senior government officials attended the meeting.

