Dar reviews tiger force performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday held a meeting to review performance of the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force.

The meeting was attended by all divisional commissioners of Punjab, said a press release.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Provincial Minister Punjab Ch Ikhlaq were also present during the meeting.