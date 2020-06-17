Dar Reviews Tiger Force Performance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday held a meeting to review performance of the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force.
The meeting was attended by all divisional commissioners of Punjab, said a press release.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Provincial Minister Punjab Ch Ikhlaq were also present during the meeting.