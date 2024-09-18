Dar, Russian DPM unite for enhanced cooperation in global forums

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk on Wednesday agreed to maintain collaboration in multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During the delegation-level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides reviewed the full range of bilateral cooperation and committed to strengthening dialogue and collaboration in trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology, and education.

Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk’s visit is taking place in pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Vladimir Putin on transforming bilateral relations into a solid, mutually beneficial economic partnership.