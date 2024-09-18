Open Menu

Dar, Russian DPM Unite For Enhanced Cooperation In Global Forums

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Dar, Russian DPM unite for enhanced cooperation in global forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk on Wednesday agreed to maintain collaboration in multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

During the delegation-level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides reviewed the full range of bilateral cooperation and committed to strengthening dialogue and collaboration in trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology, and education.

Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk’s visit is taking place in pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Vladimir Putin on transforming bilateral relations into a solid, mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology United Nations Education Russia Ishaq Dar Visit Vladimir Putin Shanghai Cooperation Organization Industry

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

4 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

4 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

4 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

4 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

9 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

9 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

9 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan