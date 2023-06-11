UrduPoint.com

Dar Says Govt Announces Massive Relief For Salaried Class

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Dar says govt announces massive relief for salaried class

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Sunday said 35 per cent increase in the ad-hoc relief allowance for Federal government employees in grades 1-16 was a massive relief given for the salaried class during budget 2023-24.

Similarly, employees in grades 17-22 will receive a 30 per cent raise in their ad-hoc relief allowance, said Dar while talking to a private news channel, adding the government has made extensive efforts to provide maximum relief to the masses.

To a question he criticized the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for formulating weak policies. He stated that these policies had caused significant difficulties for the masses in their daily lives, leading to financial constraints for the country.

Minister Dar emphasized that the coalition government of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) was taking all necessary measures to re-negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on more favorable terms and conditions. He expressed hope that the IMF would be satisfied with Pakistan's progress, as the country has fulfilled the necessary requirements.

Furthermore, He expressed optimism that Pakistan would achieve the growth rate set by the government, indicating a positive outlook for the nation's economic development in the coming year.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Ishaq Dar Progress Sunday Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Min ..

Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Mining &amp; Energy to establish ..

33 minutes ago
 SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy so ..

SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy solutions

33 minutes ago
 The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.