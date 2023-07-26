Open Menu

Dar Says Nawaz To Return Soon As Polls Schedule Announced

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedule announced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar commenting on the return of PML-N chief on Tuesday said he will come back to the country after the announcement of the schedule for general elections.

"Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz chief (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign to give his party a thumping victory," said Dar talking to a private news channel.

The development work in the country that halted five years ago, he said will resume under the dynamic leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as people need his service time and again.

About the delay in elections, he said there is no emergency situation in Pakistan, stating that it was the privilege of the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

The ECC, he said has approved the funds required for holding general polls.

In reply to a question about holding elections in 60 or 90 days, he said that coalition parties want to conduct elections in 90 days after dissolving assemblies.

About the prime minister of the interim setup, he said consultation would be made about the selection of the caretaker prime minister.

To a question about the rupee depreciation, he said people were bearing the brunt of the PTI government as it had created a trust deficit with International Monitory Fund (IMF).

He said that the incumbent government has successfully made discussions with the international lender. Pakistan is making progress and moving in the right direction, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Ishaq Dar Progress Lead Government

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

29 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

44 minutes ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

52 minutes ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

52 minutes ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

52 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

59 minutes ago
Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

58 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

58 minutes ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

1 hour ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

1 hour ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Government studies implementing Common Law i ..

Dubai Government studies implementing Common Law in Free Zones

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan