Dar Stresses UK Parliamentarians' Role To Promote People-to-people Ties For Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday underscored the vital role of UK parliamentarians to promote people-to-people ties in deepening Pak-UK bilateral relations.

He made these remarks while interacting with a delegation led by Lord Sarfraz of Kensington, a DPM's Office news release said.

The delegation featured Lord and Lady Lancaster, Dr. Ibrahim Almojel and other business leaders. They lauded Pakistan’s rich tourism landscape and growing business potential.

