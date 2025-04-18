- Home
- Pakistan
- Dar stresses UK parliamentarians' role to promote people-to-people ties for bilateral relations
Dar Stresses UK Parliamentarians' Role To Promote People-to-people Ties For Bilateral Relations
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday underscored the vital role of UK parliamentarians to promote people-to-people ties in deepening Pak-UK bilateral relations.
He made these remarks while interacting with a delegation led by Lord Sarfraz of Kensington, a DPM's Office news release said.
The delegation featured Lord and Lady Lancaster, Dr. Ibrahim Almojel and other business leaders. They lauded Pakistan’s rich tourism landscape and growing business potential.
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President, PM hail security forces' success in Swat Operation5 minutes ago
-
Experts stress promotion of zinc-biofortified wheat to combat zinc deficiency in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Dar stresses UK parliamentarians' role to promote people-to-people ties for bilateral relations5 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister lauds security forces for eliminating 4 Khawarji terrorists in Swat15 minutes ago
-
Wheat harvesting ceremony held in Jaranwala to promote mechanised farming25 minutes ago
-
650 Miyawaki saplings planted by PHA Bahawalpur25 minutes ago
-
AC conducts inspection of Pasrur vegetable market25 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with Asmat Shah Garwaki over demise of sister25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner announces resumption of open courts from next week25 minutes ago
-
Murder accused arrested25 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 685 kg of drugs worth Rs 170 mln25 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP resolves for transparency, service delivery, social welfare25 minutes ago