Dar sympathies with Turkish finance minister on earthquake losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, in a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart, Dr. Nureddin Nebati, offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies on human and material losses in the recent deadly earthquake in Turkiye.

The minister offered all-out relief support in this difficult time, tweeted the finance ministry here Thursday.

Finance Minister of Turkiye, Dr. Nebati expressed gratitude to Finance Minister Dar for his call and earlier letter and admired the government of Pakistan for sending immediate relief aid and necessary help for the earthquake victims in this hour of need.

He further stated that in a cabinet meeting, the Turkish president greatly appreciated the support Pakistan has been extending to the earthquake victims.