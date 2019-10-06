Dar terms JUI-F march unconstitutional move against democratic set up

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has termed the march of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) an unconstitutional move against democratic set up.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana Fazalur Rehman was not in position to assemble even few people. He said if the incumbent government offered JUI-F chief a portfolio in the cabinet, he would definitely not hold any march against it. Fazal was trying to grab power by hook and by crook but he would not succeed in doing so.

The Special Assistant said Fazal could not achieve anything from his extraneous Azadi March and said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would complete its constitutional tenure.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan valiantly and comprehensively discussed all the issues including Islamophobia, money laundering, climate change and Kashmir issue during his address in the United Nations General Assembly.

