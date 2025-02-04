Dar thanks Pakistan for unwavering support, urges remember fallen leaders on Kashmir Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Special Representative of Yasin Malik and Chief Spokesman of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Rafiq Dar on the eve of Kashmir Day thanked the Pakistani nation on their continued support of the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination.

Talking to APP, he also called for prayers and solidarity for Kashmiri leaders who have been imprisoned or executed in connection with the movement.

The JKLF expressed appreciation for the role Pakistan has played in supporting the Kashmiri cause.

Dar emphasized the importance of this support in the ongoing efforts to achieve freedom and justice for the people of Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

On the occasion, he highlighted the sacrifices of key figures in the Kashmiri movement, including Mohammad Maqbool Butt, who was executed by India on February 11, 1984, and buried within the premises of the jail where he was held. Butt is remembered as a central figure in the struggle for Kashmiri rights.

The JKLF also paid tribute to Mohammad Afzal Guru, another prominent figure who was executed, and Yasin Malik, a leading Kashmiri activist currently imprisoned in India’s Tihar Jail.

Dar called on the people of Pakistan to remember these individuals and to pray for their legacy.

He also urged continued support for the Kashmiri people, who are seeking the right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, he underscored the need for unity and solidarity in the face of ongoing challenges.

Dar said that the JKLF’s reiterated its commitment to peaceful means in achieving its goals and called for the release of all political prisoners held in connection with the movement.

He concluded with a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals in the pursuit of justice and freedom and thanked the people of Pakistan for their continue support and stand with the Kashmiri people in their struggle.

APP/395