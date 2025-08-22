Dar To Embark On Two-day Official Visit To Bangladesh On Saturday
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar will embark on an official visit to Bangladesh from August 23 to 24, at the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.
During his stay in Dhaka, Dar is scheduled to hold meetings with prominent Bangladeshi leaders, including Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Adviser for Foreign Affairs Md. Touhid Hossain, a DPM's Office news release said.
The discussions will cover the full spectrum of Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations, alongside regional and international developments of mutual interest.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..
Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23
Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security
Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar
SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market
ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF foils bid to smuggle heroin abroad4 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends SI on corruption charges4 minutes ago
-
Dar to embark on two-day official visit to Bangladesh on Saturday4 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary convenes emergent meeting on rains4 minutes ago
-
Quarter Master General Bangladesh Army calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir4 minutes ago
-
Livestock sector: Another casualty of devastated floods in Swat, Buner4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds open court14 minutes ago
-
District admin strictly following ‘Open Door Policy'14 minutes ago
-
Widow gets Rs 2m insurance claim on Ombudsman's order14 minutes ago
-
PM directs protection of employees' rights; Cabinet approves dissolution of Utility Stores Corporati ..14 minutes ago
-
IPP calls for creation of new provinces34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar49 minutes ago