Dar to embark on two-day official visit to Bangladesh on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar will embark on an official visit to Bangladesh from August 23 to 24, at the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

During his stay in Dhaka, Dar is scheduled to hold meetings with prominent Bangladeshi leaders, including Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Adviser for Foreign Affairs Md. Touhid Hossain, a DPM's Office news release said.

The discussions will cover the full spectrum of Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations, alongside regional and international developments of mutual interest.