Dar To Revive Economy Once Again With Diligent Work: Amir Muqam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Dar to revive economy once again with diligent work: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar, who was a successful finance minister, would once again revive the national economy after assuming the office.

"The economy will again move in right direction under the leadership of Ishaq Dar," he said in a statement.

The advisor said Dar was the best economic expert, who had returned to the country to steer it out of the financial crisis with his diligent work.

He had been nominated as finance minister by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a high-level meeting, and he would soon take charge of the ministry, he added.

He said former finance minister Miftah Ismail served the country in the last four months with the best of his abilities and the entire party appreciated him for carrying out the responsibilities amicably during the most difficult conditions.

