Dar, Turkish Envoy Hold "in-depth" Discussion On Regional Security Concerns
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 07:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Ambassador of Turkiye Irfan Neziroglu on Wednesday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar wherein the two sides discussed regional security concerns "in depth".
The ambassador conveyed Turkiye’s strong solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of India’s unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the tragic loss of innocent lives, according to a Foreign Office press release.
The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and cooperation.
Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also called Deputy Prime Minister Dar to express Turkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan against India’s unprovoked aggression, violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and killing innocent civilians.
He expressed concern over the deteriorating regional security situation.
Both leaders agreed to remain in close coordination on the evolving situation.
