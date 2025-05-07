Open Menu

Dar, Turkish Envoy Hold "in-depth" Discussion On Regional Security Concerns

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 07:40 AM

Dar, Turkish envoy hold "in-depth" discussion on regional security concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Ambassador of Turkiye Irfan Neziroglu on Wednesday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar wherein the two sides discussed regional security concerns "in depth".

The ambassador conveyed Turkiye’s strong solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of India’s unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and the tragic loss of innocent lives, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and cooperation.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also called Deputy Prime Minister Dar to express Turkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan against India’s unprovoked aggression, violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and killing innocent civilians.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating regional security situation.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close coordination on the evolving situation.

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

8 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

8 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

8 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

8 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

8 hours ago
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

8 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

8 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

8 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

8 hours ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

8 hours ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan