Dar-ul-Afta Pakistan Declares Corona Vaccine As Permissible In Islamic Shariah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Dar-ul-Afta Pakistan declares Corona vaccine as permissible in Islamic Shariah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Dar-ul-Afta Pakistan has declared the vaccination against Coronavirus as legal and permissible in accordance with Shari'ah stating that corona vaccine was needed to prevent the on-going pandemic.

Addressing a joint Press Conference in the office of Muthahida Ulema board here on Monday, Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Fatwa is being issued with the consent and consultation of Ulema-Muftis and leading Religious scholars of Dar-ul-Afta Pakistan.The Fatwa asked the philanthropists to help providing the vaccine to the needy from Zakat.

The Fatwa stated that it is responsibility of every individual to administer vaccination against Coronavirus. Islamic law commands to protect oneself and others from harm, and it is absolutely not right to spread rumors about the corona vaccine.

The leading Religious Institutions in the Islamic world, including Darul Iftaa, Saudi Arabia, Majma Al-Fiqh Al-Islami Jeddah, Darul Iftaa Egypt, have declared to administer coronavirus vaccine as Shariah obligation so one can ensure his safety as well as of others.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said the fatwa was issued after a series of meetings chaired by the Imam of the Kaaba, Sheikh Saleh bin Hameed, at the Islamic Jurisprudence Council in Jeddah, which operates under the auspices of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that leading scholars and leaders of Muslim world including Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, Mufti e Azam of Saudi Arabia, the President of Palestine and other important Muslim leaders have been vaccinated.

Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Dar-ul-Aftaa Pakistan, also endorse and support the Fatwa of Mufti e Azam Saudi Arabia of vaccination during fasting and according to Islamic law, vaccination does not break the fast.

He said that precautionary measures should be fully observed to prevent Coronavirus and there is a need to take action and take the precautionary measures and SOPs announced for the mosques to prevent Coronavirus.

The distance between the worshipers in mosques while saying prayers as described by the medical experts falls under the realm of compulsion and necessity, so the prayers are permissible with a distance, and there should be no doubt or delusion in this matter.

Replying to a question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that no proposal was under consideration to close mosques during or before Ramadan. The public, scholars and elders should not believe in rumors.

Mosques in Pakistan were open even at that time when mosques were closed all over the world on account of Coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister of Pakistan has an explicit stance that the only way to our salvation and betterment is to keep continue raising the voice of Allah Akbar from the mosques, but it is also necessary to take precautions.

Replying to another question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the supply of vaccines for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims would be ensured as per the instructions of the Saudi Arabian government.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has instructed that all the precautionary measures mentioned by Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims should be fully implemented and if arrangements are made for Hajj this year, vaccines should be provided to the pilgrims.

Responding to another question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Coronavirus is a pandemic which can happen to anyone so it is not right to make fun and satire on account of the disease.

Imran Khan is in good health and prayers are being made all over the Islamic world for speedy recovery and health of Prime Minister Imran khan.

