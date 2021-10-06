Dar-ul-Aman inaugurated in Balambat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) ::Chairperson Women Caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sumera Shams on Wednesday inaugurated "Dar-ul-Aman (Shelter Home) in Tehsil Balambat here and inspected various portion of the facility.

She appreciated the efforts of District Administration in setting up shelter home and assured that she would fully cooperate in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aun Haider Gondal stated that all kind of possible support on the part of district administration and issued necessary directions to DO Social Welfare.

Members of Women Caucus Ayesha Naeem (MPA), Asia Khattak, Soni Falak Naz, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali, DO Social Welfare Nisar Ahmad were also present.