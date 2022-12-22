UrduPoint.com

Dar-ul-Amans Established At District Level For Facilitation Of Destitute Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Dar-ul-Amans established at district level for facilitation of destitute women

Chairperson of Women Parliamentary Caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr Sumaira Shams has said the provincial government has established Dar-ul- Amans (women shelter homes) in all districts of the province for the facilitation of destitute women.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Women Parliamentary Caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr Sumaira Shams has said the provincial government has established Dar-ul- Amans (women shelter homes) in all districts of the province for the facilitation of destitute women.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, she said the load on Malakand Dar-ul-Aman has been reduced after the establishment of these facilities at the district level, and added that all these achievements prove our dedication and welfare-oriented efforts.

She said that dar-ul-aman in Lower Dir has been made functional after dar-ul-amans of Chitral, Bannu and Kohat. She said that these dar-ul-amans would be provided with all the needed facilities in the second phase.

Related Topics

Assembly Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Chitral Dir Malakand Women All Government

Recent Stories

Stocks mixed after mini rally

Stocks mixed after mini rally

6 minutes ago
 Not All New START Mechanisms Operate After COVID R ..

Not All New START Mechanisms Operate After COVID Restrictions - Russian Defense ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia-China Joint Naval Exercises Response to US ..

Russia-China Joint Naval Exercises Response to US Aggressive Capacity Build-Up - ..

6 minutes ago
 Philippines to Increase Military Presence Near Isl ..

Philippines to Increase Military Presence Near Island Disputed by China - Defens ..

6 minutes ago
 Asif Ali helps Sydney Sixers thwart Hobart Hurrica ..

Asif Ali helps Sydney Sixers thwart Hobart Hurricanes

34 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Free tickets, transportation for studen ..

Pak Vs NZ: Free tickets, transportation for students who want to watch matches

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.