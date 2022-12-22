Dar-ul-Amans established at district level for facilitation of destitute women

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Women Parliamentary Caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr Sumaira Shams has said the provincial government has established Dar-ul- Amans (women shelter homes) in all districts of the province for the facilitation of destitute women.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, she said the load on Malakand Dar-ul-Aman has been reduced after the establishment of these facilities at the district level, and added that all these achievements prove our dedication and welfare-oriented efforts.

She said that dar-ul-aman in Lower Dir has been made functional after dar-ul-amans of Chitral, Bannu and Kohat. She said that these dar-ul-amans would be provided with all the needed facilities in the second phase.