Dar-ul-Ehsaas Inaugurated In District Jhang

Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:10 PM

Dar-ul-Ehsaas inaugurated in district Jhang

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Tuesday inaugurated Dar-ul-Ehsaas (orphanage) centre in district Jhang to provide basic amenities to 100 residing poor orphan children of the area on state expense.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi inaugurated the orphanage which would provide the basic needs of life including food, clothings, education and sports to orphan children. Prominent socio-political figures of the area and local administration were also present, said a press release.

Addressing the ceremony Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi exhibited his commitment to enroll maximum number of poor orphan as envisioned in Ehsaas Programme.

More Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres were being established in various areas of the country to combat multifarious challenges associated with poverty besides accommodating maximum number of poorest of the poor children.

"Dar-ul-Ehsaas has an imperative role to protect our future generation from the threat of malnutrition, illiteracy, illness and other poverty-related issues; it's a long term investment as the success stories of these children would portray the much gorgeous picture of Pakistan in future," he added.

