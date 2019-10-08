UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar-ul-Ehsaas Opened In Larkana To Provide Basic Amenities To Local Orphans

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:39 PM

Dar-ul-Ehsaas opened in Larkana to provide basic amenities to local orphans

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi Tuesday inaugurated Dar-ul-Ehsaas in Larkana to provide basic amenities to over 100 local orphans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi Tuesday inaugurated Dar-ul-Ehsaas in Larkana to provide basic amenities to over 100 local orphans.

Speaking inauguration ceremony, he said the prime minister would inaugurate third Dar-ul-Ehsaas in second week of the current month and expressed the hope that soon we will be able to take care of our every orphan living at every nook and cranny of the country, a press release said.

Aon Abbas said the Dar-ul-Ehsaas would provide free residence, food, clothing, education and other basic amenities to destitute children of Larkana.

He said The PBM was persistently serving the destitute persons sans any cast, creed and political affiliation and continue to do so in future also.

He said the inauguration of Dar-ul-Ehsaas in the home city of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was a proof of taking impartial decision of establishing Dar-ul-Ehsaas in the deserving areas.

The PBM was playing a pivotal role in realizing the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan of making Pakistan as state of Madina.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Education Larkana

Recent Stories

Govt to warmly welcome Prince William, Princess Ca ..

2 minutes ago

Murray beaten by Fognini in three bruising sets in ..

2 minutes ago

All Masalak Ulema Board meeting held

8 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang inaugurates postmortem b ..

8 minutes ago

Youth's help vital in promoting interfaith harmony ..

8 minutes ago

Three female foreigner prisoners kill woman consta ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.