Dar-ul-Ehsaas opened in Larkana to provide basic amenities to local orphans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi Tuesday inaugurated Dar-ul-Ehsaas in Larkana to provide basic amenities to over 100 local orphans.

Speaking inauguration ceremony, he said the prime minister would inaugurate third Dar-ul-Ehsaas in second week of the current month and expressed the hope that soon we will be able to take care of our every orphan living at every nook and cranny of the country, a press release said.

Aon Abbas said the Dar-ul-Ehsaas would provide free residence, food, clothing, education and other basic amenities to destitute children of Larkana.

He said The PBM was persistently serving the destitute persons sans any cast, creed and political affiliation and continue to do so in future also.

He said the inauguration of Dar-ul-Ehsaas in the home city of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was a proof of taking impartial decision of establishing Dar-ul-Ehsaas in the deserving areas.

The PBM was playing a pivotal role in realizing the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan of making Pakistan as state of Madina.