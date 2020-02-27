UrduPoint.com
'Dar-ul-Falah Center For Women And Children' Inaugurated At Earthquake-hit Afzalpur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:58 PM

The state-of-the-art Darul Falah Center for Women and Children has started functioning at Afzalpur town of recent earthquake-stricken Mirpur District of Azad Jammu and Kashmir after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw and the Country Representative of the UNFPA inaugurated the center here on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : The state-of-the-art Darul Falah Center for Women and Children has started functioning at Afzalpur town of recent earthquake-stricken Mirpur District of Azad Jammu and Kashmir after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw and the Country Representative of the UNFPA inaugurated the center here on Thursday.

The NDMA has already established, so far, similar two centers at the quake-hit villages of Nikka and Saang in outskirt of Mirpur. All the above three Darul Falah Centers for Women and Children have been handed over to the AJK Social Welfare Department.

The NDMA established these centers with the assistance and cooperation of the global donor agencies including UNISEF and UNFPA.

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw inaugurated the Spring tree plantation drive in Mirpur district by planting a sapling on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, the NDMA Chairman Lt General Muhammad Afzal said the government was well-aware of the problems of the earthquake affectees of Mirpur.

He underlined that the Rs500,000 compensatory relief had so far been disbursed each among the bereaved families of those martyred in the September 24, last year catastrophe by the government.

He said other affectees of the calamity would also be compensated with due financial relief after completion of legal requirements.

