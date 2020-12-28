UrduPoint.com
Dar-ul-Handsa Qualifies For Preparation Of New Master Plan 2050 For Lahore

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:09 PM

Dar-ul-Handsa qualifies for preparation of new Master Plan 2050 for Lahore

Dar-ul-Handsa, a Lebanese consortium has qualified after evaluation of the technical proposal submitted by the three companies for preparation of new Master Plan 2050 for Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Dar-ul-Handsa, a Lebanese consortium has qualified after evaluation of the technical proposal submitted by the three companies for preparation of new Master Plan 2050 for Lahore.

According to LDA spokesperson, a meeting of the consultant selection committee for preparation of new master plan was held under the chairmanship of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar. Financial bid of the qualifying company was also opened in the meeting which amounted to Rs. 520 million.

The LDA Director General said that the new Master Plan would determine the future course of development of the provincial metropolis. Therefore, preparation of new Master Plan in a transparent preparation was a top priority.

"Experts and other stakeholders have been consulted for defining the TORs for the new Master Plan," he added.

The meeting was attended by Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Metropolitan Planning Faisal Qureshi, Water Specialist Muhammad Riaz, representatives of P&D Department and Finance Department, Chairman City & Regional Planning Department Engineering University Lahore Prof Dr Shakir Mehmood, TOR Committee members Engineer Akbar Sheikh and Kamil Khan Mumtaz. Representatives of the three consortia Dar-ul-Handsa (Lebanon), Mine Heart (Singapore) and Nespak (Pakistan) also attended the meeting.

