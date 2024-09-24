Open Menu

Dar-ul-Madina Int'l University Hosts Milad Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Dar-ul-Madina International University of Dawat-e-Islami, an international religious organization, on Tuesday hosted Milad Conference in which people from significant walks of life participated to learn from the pure and blessed life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

On the occasion, International Islamic scholar Maulana Haji Muhammad Imran Attari, the supervisor of the Central Majlis-e-Shura of Dawat-e-Islami delivered his keynote address highlighting of sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), a news release said.

The vice-chancellors of various universities, members of the academia, important political and social figures, especially the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi among others participated in the Milad Conference.

Maulana Haji Imran Attari explained the guiding principles in the light of Sirat-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) and shed light on the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) for teachers, parents, members of the society and important officials of the state.

He also explained the character of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) from the biography of Khatam-un-Nabieen (Peace Be Upon Him) as a teacher. He urged the participants to strive to end all evils in the light of these principles and read the life of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) to illumine their minds for true guidance.

