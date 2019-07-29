UrduPoint.com
'Dar Ul Rehmat' Provides Best Free Of Cost Paramedic Facilities To Patients: Director

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 01:43 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Director Social Welfare Abdul Ghafoor on Monday visited a private hospital 'Dar ul Rehmat' situated at Charsadda district and lauded efforts taken for providing best healthcare facilities to patients.

He was accompanied by Deputy Secretary Admin Hafiz Ataul Moneem while administrator of the hospital Sanaullah Khan briefed them regarding free of cost paramedics facilities providing by the hospital.

He informed that the Dar ul Rehmat hospital is run under the supervision of Chef International and approximately more than 100 eye operations were conducted per month and providing sustainable eye care services adding likewise artificial body-parts are being replaced free of cost which occurred minimum 20 to 30 thousands rupees.

Speaking on the occasion Director Social Welfare said that departments which are serving the masses on humanitarian basis are the real asset of the nation and ray of hope for poorer sector of the society.

