Dar urges political parties to work for making Pakistan strong

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday urged all the political parties to come forward for making Pakistan an economically powerful state. All the political parties including Opposition should sit together to steer the country out of the present challenges, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on judicial reforms, he said constitutional amendment and judicial reforms are imperative to strengthen the system and resolve thousands of the cases of the people pending in the lower and upper courts. He said judicial reforms is essential to provide speedy justice to people.

In reply to a question about future of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said PTI has been involved in May 9 riots and attacks on security institutions.

He said that the cases of PTI would be tackled in the courts and they will decide the future of founder of the party.

To a question about participation of Shehbaz Sharif at world highest forum and absence of deputy prime minister there, he said PM Shehbaz Sharif has played vital role while highlighting the important issues at the UN forum. High level delegation from Malaysia and China are visiting Pakistan for important discussions, and the deputy prime minister should stay here to tackle all the official matters, he stated.