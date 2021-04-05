UrduPoint.com
Daragai Bar Council Condemns Assassination Of ATC Judge

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:26 PM

Daragai Bar Council condemns assassination of ATC judge

Daragai Bar Council, district Malakand Monday strongly condemned assassination of a judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Aftab Afridi along with his family and demanded early arrested of the culprits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Daragai Bar Council, district Malakand Monday strongly condemned assassination of a judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Aftab Afridi along with his family and demanded early arrested of the culprits.

Daragai Bar Association in an emergency meeting expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and also offered Fateha for them.

The Bar Council also boycotted the proceedings of the courts in protest against the gruesome killing and said that it was an incident of barbarism.

