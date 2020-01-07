Darakhsan police arrest prime accused of street crimes

An alleged main accused of street crimes was arrested by Darakhshan police here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :An alleged main accused of street crimes was arrested by Darakhshan police here on Monday.

SSP South Sheeraz Nazeer claimed that three armed robbers intercepted a passer-lady and snatched cash and valuables from him, a police team on routine patrolling reached on the spot and arrested the accused Muhammad Shahbaz, while his two other accomplices managed to escape.

During initial interrogation the accused disclosed his gang looted cash and gold ornaments from several ladies in Defence area.

Police have registered FIR and further investigation is underway.