Darakhshan Police Arrests Motorcycle Thieve, Recovers Stolen Motorcycles

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Darakhshan police station on Thursday arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered three stolen motorcycles upon his indication

According to police, arrested accused was identified as Shah Saud and upon his indication recovered three motorcycles stolen from within the limits of Darakhshan, Jackson and Garden police stations.

Arrested accused during initial interrogation also confessed his involvement in various such crimes.

A case has been registered and he has been handed over to Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell for further investigations.

