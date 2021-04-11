UrduPoint.com
Daral Khurr Power Plant Hospital In Swat To Facilitate Local People: Himayat Ullah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has handed over the newly constructed hospital adjacent to Daral Khurr Power Plant in Swat district to the health department.

Appreciating the initiative to bring health facilities to the door steps of the people, Special Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy Himayat Ullah Khan vowed that the provincial government would take further steps to provide health and education facilities to the local population living near other power plants.

He said, a 10-bed hospital constructed with the financial assistance of PEDCO, a subsidiary of the Energy Department, has been formally handed over to the Health Department near the 36.

6 MW Daral Khurr Hydropower Plant in Swat District.

In this regard, a signing ceremony was held for the handover of the newly constructed hospital in which the project director of the power plant, Engineer Habibullah Shah and the officials of the health department signed the agreement.

Himayat Ullah Khan said, the local population will benefit from the health facilities. Secretary Energy and Electronics Muhammad Zubair Khan lauded the efforts of Chief Executive Engineer Naeem Khan for setting up the hospital and hoped that steps would be taken to provide basic facilities like health and education to the local population near other power plants.

