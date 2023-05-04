UrduPoint.com

Darawar Fort Facade, Nawab's Residence And Office Being Conserved At Rs 161m Cost

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Darawar fort facade, Nawab's residence and office being conserved at Rs 161m cost

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan's most beautiful and iconic monument, standing tall in the vast sandy landscape of the Cholistan desert, is decaying for a long time now, however, the provincial government is making an all-out effort to conserve it part by part and two schemes worth of Rs 161 million to conserve its facade besides the residence of late Nawab of Bahawalpur and his office are underway.

The medieval forts of the Cholistan desert landscape are a group of around a dozen structures, some standing and some deteriorated. But Darawar Fort is the best surviving example of this series of historic forts, some dating from pre-Mughal times, but all restored and expanded from the 16th to 18th century by powerful local clans, according to the UNESCO World Heritage Convention website. Other forts, from north to south include Meergarh, Jaangarh, Marotgarh, Maujgarh, Dingarh, Khangarh, Khairgarh, Bijnotgarh, and Islamgarh.

These forts form a network across the desert landscape and serve to protect and enable the desert caravan routes, and mercantile routes from central Asia to the heartland of the subcontinent.

In charge Archaeology Department Bahawalpur Muhammad Sajjad, who also holds the additional charge of archaeology Multan told APP that conserving the whole Darawar Fort, a stunning architectural masterpiece from the past, was a gigantic task involving huge funding. However, he added, the Punjab government had launched a Rs 41 million project in 2017-18 to conserve and restore its front face encompassing its main gate, the wall and buttresses on both sides of the gate. So far around Rs 10 million has been spent, he said, adding that work on the project had faced suspension due to problems like Covid-19 and other issues, however, fresh funding has been received and work has resumed. He said that the scheme is likely to be completed in the next fiscal year 2023-24.

He said that the Punjab government had also initiated another Rs 120 million project to renovate and restore the residence of Nawab of Bahawalpur, Sir Sadiq Khan Abbasi and his office inside Darawar Fort. He said initial funds have been released, adding, that the three-year scheme would be completed in 2024-25.

Related Topics

Multan Century World Government Of Punjab Sadiq Khan Bahawalpur Khangarh Cholistan All From Government Best Asia Million

Recent Stories

Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

41 minutes ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

41 minutes ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

1 hour ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

2 hours ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.