Darawar Ittehad delegation meet IGP Sindh

A three-member delegation of Pakistan Darawar Ittehad (Hindu Scheduled Caste Alliance) called on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Friday

The delegation was led by Shiva Kohli and discussed various matters, according to the spokesman for Sindh Police.

The DIGP (South) and AIGP (Operations Sindh) and the In-charge District Intelligence Branch (DIB) (South) were also present on the occasion.

IGP Sindh directed the DIGP South to address the issues discussed by the delegation and appointed the In-charge of DIB South as the focal person in this regard.