Daraz Pakistan ushers in Ramazan festivities with grand savings, up to 80% off

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Daraz Pakistan, the country’s leading online marketplace, invites shoppers to embrace the season of giving, reflection, and celebration with its much-anticipated Grand Ramadan Sale, running from March 3 to March 9, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Daraz Pakistan, the country’s leading online marketplace, invites shoppers to embrace the season of giving, reflection, and celebration with its much-anticipated Grand Ramadan Sale, running from March 3 to March 9, 2025.

Designed to bring the festive spirit into every home, this mega campaign offers up to 80% off across a wide range of products, along with Free Shipping and exclusive Choice bundles—all curated to help Pakistanis prepare for Ramadan and get a head start on Eid shopping, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

Ramadan is a time for community, family gatherings, and thoughtful reflection. Daraz Pakistan aims to make this season even more joyful by offering unbeatable deals on everything from sehri and iftar essentials to home décor, beauty products, fashion, and Eid gifts. Whether it’s stocking up on groceries or finding the perfect outfit for Eid, Daraz Pakistan ensures a seamless shopping experience that is both affordable and convenient.

The Grand Ramadan Sale features Choice bundles packed with household and lifestyle staples, all with Free Delivery, alongside a variety of daily necessities such as packaged foods, beverages, kitchenware, cleaning supplies, and personal care items.

Shoppers can also explore home appliances like air fryers, juicers and blenders at discounted rates. For those looking to add a festive touch to their homes or select thoughtful Eid gifts, Daraz offers an extensive selection of home décor, fashion, electronics, and beauty products at unbeatable prices. Top brands including National Foods, Meezan, Hamdard, L’Oréal, Unilever, Pepsi, Samsung, Haier, Dawlance, Reckitt, Nestlé, Oppo, Bata, Audionic, and Lipton are all part of the sale, offering something for every shopper.

In addition to the vast selection, shoppers can enjoy Flash Sales with up to 80% off on premium products, along with exclusive Flash Vouchers available during select time slots for even greater savings. Special limited-time deals priced at PKR 3, 33, 333, and 3,333 add another layer of excitement, providing massive discounts throughout the week.

“Ramadan is a month of devotion, generosity, and celebration, culminating in the joyous occasion of Eid. At Daraz, we want to make it easier for families to focus on these special moments without the stress of high costs,” said Moiz Siddiqui, Director Commercial, Daraz Pakistan. “Our Grand Ramadan Sale not only helps customers prepare for Ramadan but also offers a head start on Eid shopping, ensuring they can find everything they need at the best possible prices.”

To further enhance the shopping experience, Daraz Pakistan has partnered with leading digital payment providers, including HBL, MCB, UnionPay, Standard Chartered, Meezan Bank, Askari Bank, Silk Bank, and Bank of Khyber, offering additional discounts for customers using these payment methods.

With its unwavering commitment to affordability, convenience, and variety, Daraz continues to be Pakistan’s go-to online marketplace, bringing the festive spirit of Ramadan and Eid into every household.

The Grand Ramadan Sale runs from March 3 to March 9, 2025. Visit the Daraz app today and make this Ramadan and Eid season one to remember with unbeatable deals, exclusive offers, and Free Shipping.