UrduPoint.com

Darazinda Tehsil's AC Pays Surprise Visit To Type-D Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Darazinda Tehsil's AC pays surprise visit to Type-D hospital

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Tehsil Umar Mukhtiar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to a type-D hospital and reviewed healthcare facilities for people.

During the visit, he visited various wards and sections of the hospital and met with paramedical staff.

He discussed various matters pertaining to facilities for patients and the availability of medicines in the hospital.

He also met with patients and inquired about their problems. He assured that all-out efforts would be made to provide them with the best treatment.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Prova Tehsil Kiramatullah inspected various filling stations and checked prices and gauge for the provision of petroleum products.

On the occasion, he directed the owners to comply with relevant rules and sell products as per notified prices.

Related Topics

Visit Best

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative ..

Emirates Health Services to showcase 19 innovative projects at Arab Health Exhib ..

18 minutes ago
 ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

ECP de-notified PTI's last batch of 43 lawmakers

37 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Pakistan

UAE President arrives in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges world to take action to protect peo ..

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect people of occupied Palestine, IIO ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent R ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.