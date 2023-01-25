DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Tehsil Umar Mukhtiar on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to a type-D hospital and reviewed healthcare facilities for people.

During the visit, he visited various wards and sections of the hospital and met with paramedical staff.

He discussed various matters pertaining to facilities for patients and the availability of medicines in the hospital.

He also met with patients and inquired about their problems. He assured that all-out efforts would be made to provide them with the best treatment.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Prova Tehsil Kiramatullah inspected various filling stations and checked prices and gauge for the provision of petroleum products.

On the occasion, he directed the owners to comply with relevant rules and sell products as per notified prices.