Darazinda’s Sherani Tribe Stand Firmly With Law Enforcement Agencies Against Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The resilient residents of Dera Ismail Khan's Darazinda area stood united against terrorism as they confronted a group of terrorists along with security forces in the early hours of Saturday.

According to security sources, the militants launched a cowardly attack on a police mobile while they were on patrol, resulting in the martyrdom of Station House Officer(SHO) Deen Muhammad.

The martyred SHO Deen Muhammad was a dedicated and respected police officer in the area, known for his good reputation.

After the attack, the brave people of the Shirani tribe in the Darazinda area joined hands with security personnel and surrounded the terrorists.

In a swift and coordinated operation, security forces successfully killed all three terrorists involved in the attack.

The slain terrorists were identified as Khaliq and Hayatullah, while the identity of the third terrorist is being ascertained.

The brave people of Darazinda vowed to always stand with the Pakistan Army against terrorism and are ready to sacrifice everything for the security of Pakistan.

Before this, the people of Lakki Marwat have fought shoulder to shoulder with the army against terrorists on several occasions, and once again the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Darazindah, have proven that they will not tolerate those who target innocent people and engage in extortion.

The people have pledged to go to any extent in collaboration with security agencies to establish lasting peace in the region.

