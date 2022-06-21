UrduPoint.com

Darban Economic Zone, Fatima Cement To Get Status Of Special Industrial Zones

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Economic Zone (KPSEZA) Authority has approved special industrial zones for two important projects of DIKhan including Darban Economic Zone and Faitma Cement Ltd.

Decision to this effect was taken in 8th Board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa Mahmood Khan. The suggestions for giving status of special industrial zones were forwarded under Special Economic Zones Act-2012. The final approval would be given by the Federal Board of Investment.

In initial phase, Darban Economic Zone would be established on 1000 acres land and can be extended up to 3000 acres. The total estimated cost for the project was Rs 7.8 billion and it would provide 40,000 direct jobs and help create more than 140,000 employment opportunities.

Minerals and the food processing industries would be established in Darban Industrial Zone.

Similarly, the meeting also recommended awarding special industrial zone status to Fatima Cement Ltd. that would be set up on 333 acres of land with an estimated value of Rs 51 billion.

A total of 500 employees would be appointed in Fatima Cement while more than 4000 people would benefit indirectly from the project.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant for CM on Industries Abdul Karim Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and chief executives of KPSEZA and KP Board of Investment (KPBOI).

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of decisions taken in previous meetings of the board.

