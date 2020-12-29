UrduPoint.com
Darband Rape Case Accused Sent On Judicial Remand

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:01 AM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Darband rape and video scandal accused Monday sent on judicial remand after completion of three-day physical remand by Mansehra police.

Both the accused were presented before the senior civil judge where they denied the charges of police against them.

Earlier, during the police investigation, both accused Abdul Jameel son of Abdul Aziz and Najm us Saqib son of Abdul Malik had confessed to their crime while the police have also recovered a digital camera, USB device, laptop and other equipment on their identification from home.

On December 24, Darband police arrested both the accused involved in the rape of a girl when the video of rape went viral on social media. The trader who not only raped the girl but also tortured her with a cigarette filmed it and uploaded the video on social media.

More Stories From Pakistan

