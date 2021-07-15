Darbar Bibi Pakdaman closed

Darbar Hazrat Bibi Pakdaman has been closed for pilgrims due to construction work and to avoid any untoward incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Darbar Hazrat Bibi Pakdaman has been closed for pilgrims due to construction work and to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the Auqaf spokesman, the department had allocated Rs 693 million for the ongoing construction project. He appealed to the pilgrims to not come to Darbar on Zilhaj 7 to 9.