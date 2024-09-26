Darbar Held To Address Issues Confronted By Police Officials
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Haroon Rasheed on Thursday holds a darbar (meeting) to address the problems confronted by police officials during duty.
Police darbar, held in Swabi Police Lines, was attended by police officials of traffic, elite force, ababeel squad and lady constables.
DPO listened to problems of police officials and issued directives on the spot.
He said that main objective of police darbar was to address problems and issues of policemen that could not approach high ups due to their duties.
He also directed them to use mobile phones during duty hours and avoid uploading anything on social media and tiktok.
APP/soa-mds/
Recent Stories
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FPPCI calls for enhanced investment & efforts to unlock vast potential of Pak’s tourism industry2 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues annual maintenance schedule2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on water issues2 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for adopting digital transformation to boost investment in pharmaceutical sector11 minutes ago
-
Foreign medical delegation visits LGH12 minutes ago
-
Govt trying best to improve maritime sector: Qaiser12 minutes ago
-
Police recover drugs in crackdowns12 minutes ago
-
CEO HESCO pays surprise visits to various sub-divisions21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on various Initiatives21 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds KP-PRCS efforts, added 12 new members21 minutes ago
-
Governor underscores collective efforts to utilize natural resources22 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting reviews progress of Clean Punjab Program22 minutes ago