Darbar Held To Address Issues Confronted By Police Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Haroon Rasheed on Thursday holds a darbar (meeting) to address the problems confronted by police officials during duty.

Police darbar, held in Swabi Police Lines, was attended by police officials of traffic, elite force, ababeel squad and lady constables.

DPO listened to problems of police officials and issued directives on the spot.

He said that main objective of police darbar was to address problems and issues of policemen that could not approach high ups due to their duties.

He also directed them to use mobile phones during duty hours and avoid uploading anything on social media and tiktok.

