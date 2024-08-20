Darbar organized to redress public issue

A revenue 'Darbar' was organized on Tuesday to resolve people's issues on priority basis

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A revenue 'Darbar' was organized on Tuesday to resolve people's issues on priority basis.

Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram listened the problems of the people and directed the concerned departments to address them on priority.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner, Kohat Usman Ashraf, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue ), Naseem Abbas, Deputy Director Service Delivery Center, Kohat, Dr Muhammad Inam and other officials were present on the occasion.