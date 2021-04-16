Dareshak distributes ration, hygiene kits among Dar ul Aman women

Standing Committee on Local Government Chairman Sardar Farooq Amanullah Khan Dareshak on Friday distributed ration and hygiene kits among women at Dar ul Aman

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Standing Committee on Local Government Chairman Sardar Farooq Amanullah Khan Dareshak on Friday distributed ration and hygiene kits among women at Dar ul Aman.

During a visit to Dar ul Aman accompanied with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Zahoor Hussain Bhutta, he said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps to provide relief to poor segments of society.

He said that women availing shelter at Dar ul Aman after having faced troubles and promised that all facilities will be provided to them at the shelter home.

Dry ration and hygiene kits were provided to women under Ramazan Package.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Tahmina Dilahad, and superintendent Saba Zahra said that eight women and three children were residing in Dar ul Aman and they were being provided good quality food and religious education.