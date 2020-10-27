UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dareshak For Demilitarising IIOJ&K To Enable Kashmiris Exercise Right To Self Determination

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

Dareshak for demilitarising IIOJ&K to enable Kashmiris exercise right to self determination

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak Tuesday urged the United Nations (UN) and international community to declare Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as a demilitarized zone to enable people exercise their right to self determination as per UN resolutions.

Talking to APP here, Dareshak said Prime Minister Imran Khan was advocating the case of people of IIOJ&K very seriously. The prime minister gave a clear message to the world that the IIOJ&K was the jugular vein of Pakistan and not the integral part of India and that the people of Kashmir must have a say in deciding their future, he maintained.

He said Kashmir issue could only be resolved through talks, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken about it at all important forums but India has always resorted to its old tactics of denial and bigotry.

The minister said the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue was vital for regional peace. He said that the whole country was observing Kashmir Black Day today to express solidarity with the people of IIOJ&K and air demand of the Kashmiri people for self determination.

He condemned Indian government and Indian armed forces for committing heinous crimes sparing not even the children, women and eldery people. He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has unmasked the ugly face of India before the world and added that time for libration of Kashmir was near pleading that forces of cruelty can not last longer.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Punjab Jammu Women All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

38 minutes ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

39 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

44 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

47 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.