Dareshak for demilitarising IIOJ&K to enable Kashmiris exercise right to self determination

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak Tuesday urged the United Nations (UN) and international community to declare Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) as a demilitarized zone to enable people exercise their right to self determination as per UN resolutions.

Talking to APP here, Dareshak said Prime Minister Imran Khan was advocating the case of people of IIOJ&K very seriously. The prime minister gave a clear message to the world that the IIOJ&K was the jugular vein of Pakistan and not the integral part of India and that the people of Kashmir must have a say in deciding their future, he maintained.

He said Kashmir issue could only be resolved through talks, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken about it at all important forums but India has always resorted to its old tactics of denial and bigotry.

The minister said the peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue was vital for regional peace. He said that the whole country was observing Kashmir Black Day today to express solidarity with the people of IIOJ&K and air demand of the Kashmiri people for self determination.

He condemned Indian government and Indian armed forces for committing heinous crimes sparing not even the children, women and eldery people. He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has unmasked the ugly face of India before the world and added that time for libration of Kashmir was near pleading that forces of cruelty can not last longer.