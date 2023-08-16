Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

In a move to further expand its range of premium men's grooming products in Pakistan, the direct-to-customer (D2C) brand, Dari Mooch, has announced a partnership with Philips Personal Care

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023) In a move to further expand its range of premium men's grooming products in Pakistan, the direct-to-customer (D2C) brand, Dari Mooch, has announced a partnership with Philips Personal Care.

This partnership will enable customers to conveniently purchase the highly sought-after Philips personal care products online via the Dari Mooch platform. The collaboration was formalized at the Dari Mooch head office in Lahore. The event was attended by the Dari Mooch team and Shehryar Khan, the Regional Sales Manager for Philips Personal Care in the region.

Ibrahim Shaukat , Co-founder & CEO of Dari Mooch, extended a warm welcome to the global brand and remarked, “With this partnership, Dari Mooch not only enhances its already robust portfolio of an array of men’s grooming products but also adds another distinguished partner in the form of Philips.

” The alliance marks a significant stride in the company's continued commitment to offering the best grooming solutions to men in Pakistan.

About Dari Mooch

Since its inception in 2017, Dari Mooch has established itself as Pakistan's leading one-stop destination for premium men's grooming products. Catering exclusively to the unique men’s skin and hair types in Pakistan, Dari Mooch offers top-quality products both online and through retail outlets. Their extensive selection spans various categories such as face washes, body washes, hair care, hair styling, beard growth, and grooming, accessories, and trimmers, among others. By combining local insights with their deep commitment to quality, Dari Mooch provides a tailored grooming experience that resonates with the modern Pakistani man.

For more information, visit https://www.darimooch.com/.