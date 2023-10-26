Open Menu

Dark Chapter Of Indian Brutalities In IIOJK Is About To End: Sindh Law Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Dark chapter of Indian brutalities in IIOJK is about to end: Sindh Law Minister

Sindh Caretaker Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Muhammad Umar Soomro, on Thursday, said that the dark chapter of the Modi-led government's brutalities and oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is going to end soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Muhammad Umar Soomro, on Thursday, said that the dark chapter of the Modi-led government's brutalities and oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is going to end soon.

The minister, in a statement issued here on the occasion of October 27 that is being observed as a national black day against the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed sympathy and solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said that Pakistan will continue to highlight the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri people at all levels and will continue to support the Kashmiris until the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolution.

He further said that the whole world was watching Indian atrocities being inflicted in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and every incident of Indian cruelty and persecution was reaching all over the world through the media.

He opined that India was a stain on the name of democracy which has trampled democratic values through atrocities on Muslims and other minority communities. All the Muslims will stand side by side with Kashmiri brothers at every level, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Minority Democracy Jammu October Muslim Media All Government

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

7 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

9 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan