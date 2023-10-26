Dark chapter of Indian brutalities in IIOJK is about to end: Sindh Law Minister

Sindh Caretaker Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Muhammad Umar Soomro, on Thursday, said that the dark chapter of the Modi-led government's brutalities and oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is going to end soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Muhammad Umar Soomro, on Thursday, said that the dark chapter of the Modi-led government's brutalities and oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is going to end soon.

The minister, in a statement issued here on the occasion of October 27 that is being observed as a national black day against the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed sympathy and solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said that Pakistan will continue to highlight the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri people at all levels and will continue to support the Kashmiris until the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolution.

He further said that the whole world was watching Indian atrocities being inflicted in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and every incident of Indian cruelty and persecution was reaching all over the world through the media.

He opined that India was a stain on the name of democracy which has trampled democratic values through atrocities on Muslims and other minority communities. All the Muslims will stand side by side with Kashmiri brothers at every level, he added.