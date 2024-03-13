Open Menu

Dark Clouds Covered Peshawar, Light Drizzle Started

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Dark clouds circled provincial capital Peshawar with light drizzle started with the weather becoming pleasant as cold returned here Wednesday.

The weather has become pleasant and the cold has returned with the minimum temperature being between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department said here.

A westerly wave is likely to enter West Pakistan by night with rain, snowfall in hilly areas and hailstorm in some areas are expected, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

In some areas, roads may be closed due to heavy rain and snowfall, he added. There is a possibility of rain during the next 24 hours, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

During the last 24 hours, cold weather was reported in most parts of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with partly cloudy conditions.

