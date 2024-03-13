Dark Clouds Covered Peshawar, Light Drizzle Started
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Dark clouds circled provincial capital Peshawar with light drizzle started with the weather becoming pleasant as cold returned here Wednesday.
The weather has become pleasant and the cold has returned with the minimum temperature being between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department said here.
A westerly wave is likely to enter West Pakistan by night with rain, snowfall in hilly areas and hailstorm in some areas are expected, the official of the Meteorological Department said.
In some areas, roads may be closed due to heavy rain and snowfall, he added. There is a possibility of rain during the next 24 hours, the official of the Meteorological Department said.
During the last 24 hours, cold weather was reported in most parts of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with partly cloudy conditions.
Recent Stories
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three drug peddlers held9 minutes ago
-
PM pays surprise visits to Utility Stores to inspect Relief Package implementation9 minutes ago
-
Two outlaws held10 minutes ago
-
OGRA takes notice of reports regarding surges in LPG prices10 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony for out-posted DPO20 minutes ago
-
Residents fed up with increasing encroachment20 minutes ago
-
PAJCCI hails by-road transportation of fruits from Pakistan to Russia20 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits held20 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa to organize “Ramzaan Bazar”30 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge of Interior Ministry30 minutes ago
-
Dar receives congratulatory messages from world FMs39 minutes ago
-
Well-stocked, subsidize rate eatables available at countrywide USC stores39 minutes ago