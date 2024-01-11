Open Menu

Dark Night Of Indian Oppression In IIOJK Will Eventually End: APHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Dark night of Indian oppression in IIOJK will eventually end: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Thursday said that the dark night of Indian oppression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir will eventually end one day and the Kashmiri people will see the dawn of freedom.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the people of Kashmir are demanding their inalienable right to self determination but the Indian Hindutva regime is reluctant to accept the peaceful and democratic formula and is hell bent on using repression against the legitimate and indigenous resistance movement of Kashmir.

He said Kashmiris are presently forced to live under illegal military occupation of India, yet they are determined to gain freedom as they have never submitted to Indian machinations.

The spokesman said that Indian colonialism used every tactic of oppression to weaken the Kashmiris’ indigenous movement for freedom but it could not stop them from continuing their struggle for right to self-determination.

He said that the Kashmiris had a great respect for the youth who had sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause and urged the international community to increase pressure on India to stop state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

