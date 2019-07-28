UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Darling Film Selected For Venus Festival

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 08:30 PM

Darling film selected for Venus Festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :After the success in Pakistan, Darling movie has been selected for Venus film festival being held in September.

Film producer Saim Sadiq told APP here on Sunday, the Venus Film Festival had been organized for the last 86 years, the oldest one in the world.

Earlier, the film was shown in Berlin film festival which was being appreciated widely.

The story of this film is based on the working and problems of artists who perform in drama Theatre.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Berlin September Sunday

Recent Stories

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

48 minutes ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.