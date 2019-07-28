Darling film selected for Venus Festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :After the success in Pakistan, Darling movie has been selected for Venus film festival being held in September.

Film producer Saim Sadiq told APP here on Sunday, the Venus Film Festival had been organized for the last 86 years, the oldest one in the world.

Earlier, the film was shown in Berlin film festival which was being appreciated widely.

The story of this film is based on the working and problems of artists who perform in drama Theatre.