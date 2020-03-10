Darpa Khel tribe agreed to administer polio drops to children

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 06:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), North Waziristan Sahibzada Najibullah, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Manzoor Afridi and Assistant Commissioner (AC), Miran Shah Fawad Khattak held successful negotiations with Darpa Khel tribe that resulted in the launching of anti-polio drive in Darpa Khel village.

Talking to the participants of the jirga, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) said,"Polio virus is present in their area and their children are a high risk therefore, they should administer polio drops to their children to play role in guaranteeing their health."Later, polio drops were administered to all children of the village under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner, Miran Shah Fawad Khattak.

